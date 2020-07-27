Democrat Nadler: Weeks of Violent Protests in Portland ‘a Myth’

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, called the violent riots, which have destroyed property and injured numerous law enforcement officers, “a myth” on Sunday

“It is true. There’s violence across the whole country,” reporter Austen Fleccas said to Nadler. “Do you disavow the violence from Antifa that’s happening in Portland right now? There’s riots—”

“That’s a myth that’s being spread only in Washington, DC,” Nadler said.

I ran into Jerry Nadler in DC and asked him to disavow the Antifa violence/rioting in Portland. His response? “THATS A MYTH” pic.twitter.com/veImyE2rju — Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) July 27, 2020

BREAKING: Antifa has brought down the barrier. War begins pic.twitter.com/syfPSMA3RJ — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) July 26, 2020

This is diametrically opposed to what the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) assessment of the situation in Portland.

“The violent situation Portland has witnessed for the past eight weeks continues with violent anarchists rioting on the streets as federal law enforcement officers work diligently and honorably to enforce federal law, defend federal property, and protect the lives of their fellow officers,” DHS said in a statement issued on Sunday. “As federal officers left the courthouse to respond to attacks on the fence, just like on previous nights they were met by rioters with hard projectiles, mortar style fireworks and lasers that can cause permanent blindness. Over the previous 24 hours, such assaults have resulted in at least 14 federal officers injured.”

Portland has divulged into a war zone! Battlefield Antifa hits new extreme Barrier has been destroyed Never seen such force from either side I’ve now been hit by 2 gas canisters and a rubber bullet right to the crotch In pain, absolute chaos pic.twitter.com/HbRTwKNWIP — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) July 26, 2020

After dumping all the @RiotRibs trash at the Portland federal courthouse, they set it on fire. Video by @ShelbyTalcott. #antifa pic.twitter.com/lrM6LPZklu — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 27, 2020

Antifa rioters are throwing Molotov cocktails toward federal officers at the courthouse. Earlier in the day, police found a cache of ready-made incendiary devices and fully loaded magazines. Video by @livesmattershow. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/KFPyahZ8Er — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 27, 2020

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter