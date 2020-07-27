Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by seven points in North Carolina, according to an NBC News poll.

The poll of registered voters shows that Biden has 51 percent support while Trump has 44 percent.

The majority of voters in the state (52 percent) believe Trump is better prepared than Biden to lead on economic issues (39 percent).

But the majority of voters also think Biden would lead better on handling the coronavirus and race relations.

The poll notes that 35 percent identified as Democrats, 29 percent as Republicans, and 36 percent as independents. The Trump campaign has repeatedly stated that corporate media polls underestimate Republican support for the president.

In 2016, Trump won the state by three points with just more than 170,000 votes.

The president visits North Carolina on Monday to discuss the rapid development of a coronavirus vaccine.