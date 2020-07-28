Man Allegedly Opens Fire on Jeep as It Drives Through Protest Crowd

A man in a crowd of protesters in Aurora, Colorado, allegedly opened fire on a Jeep as it was driven through the group on I-225 over the weekend.

KKTV reports the incident occurred some time after 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The Aurora Police Department said, “While the Jeep was being driven through the crowd, multiple shots were fired by a protester.”

Two people were struck by bullets and both are expected to survive.

The Aurora PD released photos of a person of interest on social media following the shooting and on Monday 23-year-old Samuel Young was arrested for allegedly opening fire on the Jeep.

UPDATE: DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS MALE? This male is a person of interest that shot 2 people yesterday on I-225. Please reach out to @CrimeStoppersCO with tips. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. https://t.co/hSD2ac6gCp pic.twitter.com/iviXgdfCR9 — Aurora Police Dept. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 27, 2020

The Aurora PD announced Young faces four counts of Attempted Homicide and the department is still examining actions of the Jeep driver to ascertain if that person will face charges well.

They are asking eye witnesses to contact Aurora PD Sgt. Jeff Longnecker of the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit for an interview.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.