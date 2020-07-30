Mike Pence’s Motorcade in Minor Crash with Dump Truck

Vice President Mike Pence’s motorcade was involved in two minor crashes outside of Pennsylvania on Thursday, one involving a dump truck, according to reports.

Pence’s campaign bus, en route to a “Cops for Trump” event in Westmoreland County’s Greensburg, was reportedly cruising around a curve “when it side-swiped the front fender of an approaching dump truck, according to a pool reporter traveling with the vice president,” the Washington Times reported.

The vice president, uninjured, was “transferred to a limo while authorities work out issues with [the] dump truck driver,” according to the report.

Shortly after, two motorcycle escorts went down, although there were no reports of serious injuries:

More on accident in Pence motorcade from pool report: pic.twitter.com/P5QvqrVzHT — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) July 30, 2020

UPDATE: The Pence motorcade has now abandoned the bus after a minor accident on a tight curve. VP has transferred to a limo while authorities work out issues with dump truck driver whose driver’s side fender was swiped by the bus. — Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) July 30, 2020

“Grateful for all of the law enforcement officers who support us and help get us safely to where we are going each day. Thank you for all you do!” Pence said following reports of the minor crashes:

Grateful for all of the law enforcement officers who support us and help get us safely to where we are going each day. Thank you for all you do! — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) July 30, 2020

Pence is expected to tour Guy Chemical Company in Somerset following the “Cops for Trump” event at the Greensburg Police Department: