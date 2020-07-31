Thousands of newly unsealed court documents involving Jeffrey Epstein indicate that the late-sex predator joked, according to the testimony of one of his alleged victims, that former President Bill Clinton owed him “favors.”

Virginia Roberts Guiffre, one of Epstein’s most high-profile victims, told lawyers in 2011 that Clinton was a guest at Epstein’s private estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands shortly after leaving the White House. Guiffre, who was 17-years-old at the time of the visit, claims that Clinton stayed at the estate with “two young girls” from New York.

Clinton’s appearance was surprising as, according to Giuffre, “orgies were a constant thing that took place” at Epstein’s Caribbean estate.

“I remember asking Jeffrey what’s Bill Clinton doing here kind of thing, and he laughed it off and said, ‘Well he owes me a favor,” Guiffre told the lawyer in 2011.

“He never told me what favors they were,” Guiffre added. “I never knew. I didn’t know if he was serious. It was just a joke… He told me a long time ago that everyone owes him favors. They’re all in each other’s pockets.”

Giuffre’s recollections were made public on Thursday when a federal court judge unsealed a trove of documents pertaining to Epstein and his one-time girlfriend and alleged co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell. The documents were part of a defamation lawsuit brought against Maxwell by Guiffre in 2015.

The records bring back into the spotlight Clinton’s longtime association with Epstein. The late-sex predator was a prominent donor to both of the former president’s successful White House bids. Their relationship appeared to blossom after Clinton left the office, with the former president taking at least 26 different flights on Epstein’s private plane— dubbed the “Lolita Express”—between 2001 and 2003. On at least five of those excursions, the flight logs denote that Clinton was not accompanied by any Secret Service personnel.

It is unclear, however, if on any on those flights Clinton was accompanied by Epstein. The former president’s office did not return requests for comment on this story.