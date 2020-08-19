Fact Check: Trump Called MS-13 Gang Members ‘Animals,’ Not Immigrants

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS: Inmates of the Central Penetentiary, most members of the youth ganges, MS-13 or Salcatrucha, rebelled on 5 June 2001, because the number of visits allowed to the inmates had been decreased by the government, Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Reclusos de la Penitenciaria Central, en su mayoria miembros de las pandillas …
ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP via Getty Images
John Binder

CLAIM: During the Democrat National Convention (DNC), a video montage suggested that President Trump called immigrants “animals.”

VERDICT: False. Trump has repeatedly used the term “animals” to specifically describe MS-13 Gang members.

During a video montage focused on the plight of immigrants, including illegal aliens, the DNC flashed footage of Trump calling MS-13 Gang members “animals.”

“They’re animals,” Trump is seen in the footage while speaking at a 2018 rally in Pennsylvania.

In full context, Trump was actually referring to MS-13 Gang members who have crossed the United States-Mexico border and are living across the nation.

“So Bob Casey doesn’t mind MS-13 coming in,” Trump said. “These are the slicers. They slice people up and they’re — and remember I called them animals and Nancy Pelosi scolded me, ‘How dare he call another human being an animal?’ They’re animals.”

