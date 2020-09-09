Antifa Mugshots: Portland Police Arrest 11 in Another Night of Violent Protest

Authorities arrested 11 demonstrators following another night of violent protest in Portland late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

A group of demonstrators failed to heed the warnings of officials late Tuesday night, marching to the Transit Police Department Offices and standing on Max train rails, which police say “interfered with trains getting through the area.”

“Other group members stood in the street, blocking vehicular traffic,” according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). Authorities warned members of the group they needed to move and allow traffic to proceed or face “crowd control agents, including, but not limited to, tear gas and/or impact weapons.” Some demonstrators refused to listen and hurled water bottles and eggs at cops:

Portland Police again intercepted protesters, making several arrests. It has become an intense game of cat & mouse. #PortlandProtests #PDXprotests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Q4ajP5OZDh — Justin Yau (@PDocumentarians) September 9, 2020

One demonstrator was arrested while drumming in the intersection. As of yet, PPB still has not declared an illegal assembly or riot. #PortlandProtests #PDXprotests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/8KGMGKEkJh — Justin Yau (@PDocumentarians) September 9, 2020

Per PPB:

Since the group continued to stand in the street, blocking vehicular traffic, along with vandalizing property, at 12:05 a.m., the area of Southwest Jefferson Street to Southwest Salmon Street from Southwest 1st Avenue to Southwest Broadway was closed. The group was told over loudspeaker the area was closed and they were to disperse to the west. If the group did not disperse they would be subject to arrest, citation, or crowd control agents, including, but not limited to, tear gas and/or impact weapons. Despite the warnings, the group continued to stand in the street. Portland Police officers began to disperse the crowd from the area, making several targeted arrests.

Police made 11 arrests and issued a single citation. Arrests include:

*Cherry, Adrian, 25-year-old, of Vancouver, Washington, Interfering with a Peace Officer

*Wilson, Joy, 45-year-old, of Portland, Oregon, Interfering with a Peace Officer Two Counts

*Molina, Tracy L., 37-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resist Arrest, Disorderly Conduct II

*Duran, Andrew, 18-year-old, of Hillsboro, Oregon, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resist Arrest

*Curtis, Peter, 40-year-old, of Scappoose, Oregon, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resist Arrest

*Garlick, Frederick, 31-year-old, of Portland, Oregon, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct II

*Brooksher, David, 36-year-old, of Oakland, California, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct II

*Robeck, Dylan, 26-year-old, of Portland, Oregon, Interfering with a Peace Officer

*Schlichting, Marley, 22-year-old, of Portland, Oregon, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct II

*Kavanaugh Collie, Fiona, 20-year-old, of Portland, Oregon, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct II

*Beaver, Ella, 22-year-old, of Portland, Oregon, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct II, Attempt Escape III

Authorities made dozens of arrests following violent protests in the Rose City over the weekend, with 59 arrests stemming from Saturday night’s demonstrations alone. Rioters have targeted police precincts, set fires, and targeted cops, tossing various projectiles, including commercial-grade fireworks, in their direction during the ongoing protests in the city.

Journalist Andy Ngo has a running tab of the mugshots of Portland arrestees, many of whom have been released without bail. Arrestees include Alex Zimmerman, who was arrested and released on Sunday with several charges, including a felony assault, felony riot, and carrying a concealed weapon, among other charges. Others include those who Ngo describes as “serial-arrestees”:

Arrested at the Portland #antifa riot & quickly released: Leslie Branch, 26, of Lakewood, Colo.: felony riot, attempted assault & more https://t.co/fJjh0EKStx Alaric Dinh, 21: felony riot & more https://t.co/8WNb35RjJO John Alger, 23: felony riot & more https://t.co/1Q0oWrKamz pic.twitter.com/ehZUnS8fNa — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 8, 2020

Chase Caroline Castro, 24, was arrested at the #antifa Portland riot where Molotov cocktails were hurled at people. She's charged w/felony riot & other criminal charges. She was quickly released without bail. #PortlandMugshots #PortlandRiots https://t.co/apGRgqZKpL pic.twitter.com/NWzszgmo3l — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 9, 2020

PPB has spent $6.9 million on overtime in June and July due to the violent riots in Portland.