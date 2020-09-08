Portland Police Have Spent $6.9 Million on Overtime Due to Riots

The Portland Police Bureau spent millions on overtime over the span of just two months as a result of the nightly riots in the city — a stark irony given the protesters’ demands to defund the police.

The Portland Police Bureau spent $6.9 million on overtime in June and July alone, representing a “200% increase in overtime spending compared to that same time period last year when police spent $2.3 million,” KATU News found.

The consecutive protests started after the May 25 death of George Floyd and have continued on a nightly basis. Authorities in Portland arrested 59 people as a result of Saturday night’s violent protest alone. At this point in time, the amount spent on overtime likely exceeds $7 million, given that it does not include August’s overtime data, which KATU reported has “yet to be provided”:

The sharp uptick in overtime spending during June and July account for more than half of what police had spent on overtime throughout all of 2020. From January through the end of July, PPB spent $11.4 million on OT. Last year, through mid-July, police had spent $7.7 million.