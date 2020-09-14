50 Shot, 15 Fatally, During Last Week in Mayor Young’s Baltimore

Fifty people were shot, 15 fatally, during the last week in Mayor Bernard Young’s (D) Baltimore, Maryland.

CBS Baltimore reports that shootings occurred Sunday, September 6, 2020, through Sunday, September 13, 2020.

The 13th ended with a fatal shooting just after 11 p.m. “in the 300 block of Warren Avenue.” Officers arrived to find a 39-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Baltimore city councilman Eric Costello tweeted: “Multiple gunshots were fired tonight around 11pm at Federal Hill Park. The victim, a male / 30’s, was transported to local area hospital, died shortly after. No other info available at this time.”

The Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police looked at a slightly broader window of time–10 days versus a week–and noted that there were “43 failed murders” and 19 deaths during that time frame:

In the last 10 days there have been 19 homicides & 43 failed murders (shootings) in Baltimore. Also there have been many stabbings/cuttings. There is no discernible crime plan for the daily violence and the BPD is making no progress in filling the 500 vacancies. #CityinCrisis — Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) September 14, 2020

There were at least three shootings Monday, September 14, 2020, before CBS Baltimore released its 9 a.m. story on the week of violence.

Fox 45 News reports that Baltimore is on track “to pass 300 homicides for the 6th year in a row.”

