True the Vote President: Democrats ‘Don’t Care What Voters Think’

True the Vote President Catherine Engelbrecht joined SiriusXM host Matthew Boyle on Tuesday’s edition of Breitbart News Tonight, where she discussed the importance of the upcoming presidential election and the integrity thereof.

Engelbrecht was questioned on an array of the Democrat Party’s initiatives ahead of election day.

“[Democrats] came in and this was an extended part of the plan,” Engelbrecht said. “They used the pandemic and the fog of COVID to their advantage to sew confusion, to force this universal mail-in catastrophe we see happening state to state, and I think that they have, as they so often do, they’ve overplayed.”

“They have pushed this to a point where people are now, regardless of political party affiliation, are questioning if we can go to the store why can’t we go vote at the polls.”

Engelbrecht said these are “unprecedented times that we find ourselves in,” as she believes the Democrats will try to use the courts to interfere in the election in some form.

“On the other side of a catastrophic situation that they forced, they are positioning attorneys to take advantage of that chaos,” Engelbrecht continued. “Where I think we find ourselves ultimately is in a place that suggests they don’t really care what their voters have to say at the polls at all. They don’t care what they say in their mail-in ballots. They are waiting for the fall of November 3rd to drop so that they can start filing lawsuits.”

“[Democrats] don’t care what voters think. They want the control that government will give them,” Engelbrecht said, before warning of a ‘Marxist’ takeover where “we have to stop them.”

To listen to Breitbart News’s full interview with Engelbrecht, click here.