WATCH: Security Guard Allegedly Pulls Gun on ICE Protesters

A security guard in Lower Manhattan allegedly pulled a gun on protesters Wednesday afternoon as they surged into 26 Federal Plaza, which houses the FBI and ICE.

The New York Post reported that roughly 100 protesters gathered in Foley Square around 4 p.m. “and marched 90 minutes later to the federal building.”

Some of the protesters allegedly carried signs that read, “ICE & DHS agents of genocide.”

Someone spray-painted the words “QUIT YOUR JOB!!” on a walkway leading to the federal building. The guard allegedly pulled the gun toward the end of the demonstration.

Video posted by Joshua Potash shows the alleged incident:

Today as New Yorkers tried to make their way into the lobby of the Javits Federal building in downtown Manhattan that houses ICE, they had a gun pulled on them by a woman who appears to part of the private security firm that guards the building. Video: IG @/jrobertson.nyc pic.twitter.com/0nZAbMfNa4 — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) September 17, 2020

The Post reported that a different security guard spoke to the outlet about the incident, saying, “It got intense. We are out here every day putting our lives on the line so that everyone else can be safe.”

The New York Daily News reported that the riotous crowd also painted “Abolish” and “Free them all” on the walls of the federal building.

