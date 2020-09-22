A plan by Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden could bring about two million additional foreign workers to towns in the United States to take American jobs, a new study says.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden is vowing to create a new visa program — similar to that of Pete Buttigieg’s plan — that would allow U.S. towns and cities to import more foreign workers at the will of their local business lobbies.

The plan states:

As president, Biden will support a program to allow any county or municipal executive of a large or midsize county or city to petition for additional immigrant visas to support the region’s economic development strategy, provided employers in those regions certify there are available jobs, and that there are no workers to fill them. Holders of these visas would be required to work and reside in the city or county that petitioned for them.

Researchers with the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) say Biden’s new visa program would help pack U.S. towns and cities with potentially two million additional foreign workers so long as they take American jobs.

Biden’s new visa program is a creation of the Heartland Institute, a group made up of the corporate class with ties to Washington, D.C.’s political elite, Silicon Valley CEOs, and Wall Street.

FAIR researchers say Biden’s national immigration overhaul could help bring a total of 52 million foreign nationals to the U.S. — the overwhelming majority of whom would be the beneficiaries of “chain migration” whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the country.

Every year, the U.S. admits about 1.2 million legal immigrants on green cards to permanently resettle in the country — 70 percent of which arrive as chain migrants. In addition, 1.4 million foreign workers are admitted every year to take American jobs. These totals do not include the hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens who arrive annually, the majority of which are never deported.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.