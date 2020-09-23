Breonna Taylor Protesters March Down Highway in Milwaukee

Protesters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, marched down a highway and blocked traffic on Wednesday night following the announcement of no murder charges against Louisville officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Video footage published by SV News appears to show protesters marching in Milwaukee with cars and motorcycles behind them.

Another video shows police allegedly using tear gas on protesters on I-94, trying to disperse the crowd and make way for traffic to get through.

BREAKING: Crowds marching down highway in #Milwaukee, Wisconsin, blocking traffic — in response to #BreonnaTaylor announcement. pic.twitter.com/SUXHYcVhdr — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) September 24, 2020

Breitbart News reported that police officers were shot in Louisville, Kentucky, Wednesday night as protesters took to the streets in that city to oppose the grand jury’s findings in the officer-involved shooting of Breonna Taylor.

#Breaking: Louisville police tell NBC News two officers have been shot and are at Louisville University Hospital — Gabe Gutierrez (@gabegutierrez) September 24, 2020

The condition of the officers is not known.

