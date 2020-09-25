Chamber of Commerce Lobbying Against Democrat Agenda by House Democrats They Endorsed

The United States Chamber of Commerce is lobbying against legislation by House Democrats that they recently endorsed against Republican challengers.

This month, the Chamber of Commerce endorsed 23 House Democrats in vital swing districts that Republicans are hoping to win. One of those Democrats endorsed by the Chamber is Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-IA) of Iowa’s 1st congressional district, a seat previously held by Rep. Rod Blum (R-IA).

Less than a month after endorsing Finkenauer against her Republican challenger, Ashley Hinson, the Chamber is fighting off an amendment by Finkenauer to the “Clean Economy Jobs and Innovation Act” — another indication of the Chamber’s dwindling relevance.

The Chamber’s Senior Vice President, Jack Howard, sent out an alert to its members noting their opposition to Finkenauer’s amendment, which they say will “impose an array of labor and employment restrictions on contractors performing work under this bill.”

In an exclusive report, Breitbart News noted the Chamber’s recent political turmoil.

One insider called the Chamber “an elitist organization,” while another said their Democrat endorsements were “what happens when the Washington swamp and Wall Street get together in Nancy Pelosi’s conference room and make a deal.”

The number of small businesses paying dues to the Chamber stands at less than 7,000 today, according to sources with knowledge. In its heyday, the Chamber had about 130,000 small businesses paying dues.

In response, President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence reportedly criticized the Chamber in a phone call. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has publicly said he does not want the Chamber’s endorsement, characterizing the group as sell-outs.

The Chamber has not responded to Breitbart News’s requests for comment.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.