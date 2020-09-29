President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden met face to face on Tuesday in Cleveland for the first of three presidential debates, during which Trump attacked Biden’s record with Black Americans.

“He did a crime bill, 1994, where you call them ‘superpredators’ — African Americans, superpredators, and they’ve never forgotten it, Joe,” Trump said in response to a question from moderator Chris Wallace on race relations in America. “I’m letting people out of jail now.”

“You’ve treated the African American community, you’ve treated the black community, as bad as anybody in this country … and that’s why, if you look at the polls, I’m doing better than any Republican has done in a long time because they saw what you did,” Trump continued. “You look back at your testimony over the years. You’ve called them a lot worse than that.”

Trump then began discussing the support he has received from those around the country who “demand” law and order:

As far as the church is concerned and as far as the generals are concerned, we just got the support of 250 military leaders and generals, total support — law enforcement, almost every law enforcement group in the United States. I have Florida. I have Texas. I have Ohio … Portland. The sheriff just came out today, and he said, “I support President Trump.” I don’t think you have any law enforcement. You can’t even say “law enforcement” because if you say those words, you’re gonna lose all of your radical left supporters. And why aren’t you saying those words, Joe? Why don’t you say the words “law enforcement”? Because you know what? If they called us in Portland, we would put out that fire in half an hour, but they won’t do it because they’re run by radical left Democrats. If you look at Chicago, if you look at any place you want to look… In Seattle, they heard we were coming in the following day, and they put up their hands, and we took back Seattle. Minneapolis. We got it back, Joe, because we believe in law and order, but you don’t.

“The top ten cities in just about the top 40 cities are run by Democrats, and in many cases, radical left, and they’ve got you wrapped around their finger, Joe, to a point where you don’t want to say anything about law and order,” Trump concluded. “I’ll tell you what: the people of this country want and demand law and order, and you’re afraid to even say it.”