Watch: Leftists Chant ‘F*ck Trump’ Outside Walter Reed Hospital – ‘I Hope He Dies!’

Kyle Olson

President Trump was in the Walter Reed hospital for less than 12 hours on Friday before leftists gathered outside to chant for the president’s demise.

Trump supporters waited outside the facility, praying for the president’s recovery. A contingent of his detractors grew, too.

“Fuck Donald Trump,” one woman chanted, waving her middle finger in the air:

“Your president is dying, ahh!” another woman taunted.

Others hoped for Trump’s death:

One woman holding a “F*ck Trump” sign admitted she hopes he dies.

“Wah, wah, your leader’s gonna die!” she shouted.

“I hope he dies!”

Here’s another angle of her taunts:

Another woman held a sign that read, “Truth over lies.”

A woman said she stood outside the hospital because she is “anti-Trump”:

“We don’t care how he’s feeling,” one of the protesters told Jack Posobiec of One America News.

The same woman was accused of confronting and cussing out children:

Posobiec also reported someone drove by and threw a batch of papers out of the window:

They read, “Fuck the Trumps.”

White House Physician Sean Conley told reporters late Friday evening that Trump is doing “very well.”

