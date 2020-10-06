A new poll from the Trafalgar Group found President Donald Trump nearly four points ahead in the battleground state of Ohio.

The survey of 1,035 likely voters found Trump at 47.6 percent, with Joe Biden at 43.9 percent. Just 3.6 percent of voters say they were undecided.

Other polls have shown Biden ahead in the battleground state.

In a Fox News survey of likely voters released September 24, Biden led by five points, 50 percent to 45 percent.

In October 2016, the Baldwin Wallace University Community Research Institute found Hillary Clinton was winning the state by ten points, Cleveland.com reported.

According to that poll, Clinton led 48 percent to 38 percent with 14 percent unsure.

Donald Trump went on to win the state the following month by a comfortable 51.3 percent to 43.2 percent margin, the New York Times reported.

