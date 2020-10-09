Donald Trump Says He Is ‘Medication Free’ After Coronavirus Treatments

President Donald Trump said Friday that he was “medication-free” after being treated for the coronavirus for the past week.

“Right now I’m medication free – not taking any medications as of probably eight hours,” Trump said. “I ammedication free, which frankly makes me feel good. I don’t like medication.”

The president spoke about his experience with the coronavirus in an interview with Fox News contributor Dr. Mark Seigel on Friday that was aired on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

The president said he currently felt “really good” and “really, really strong” after fighting the virus for over a week.

He said that he was feeling weakness before he went to Walter Reed Military hospital on Friday after testing positive for the virus on Thursday.

Trump said that the doctors discovered some congestion in his lungs and that he was tired and lacked his customary energy.

“I just think that it was just, you were tired. It was just getting to you from the standpoint, you didn’t have the same energy level,” he said. “My life is based a little bit on energy, and you didn’t have it.”

He said that the scans of his lungs initially had some congestion but that they had improved.

Trump again praised the antibody cocktail transfusion developed by Regeneron as helping him improve rapidly at the hospital.

“I just felt very good,” he said.

He said that he wanted the government to get the same treatment sent out to everybody and free of cost.

The president said that he had been tested again for the virus on Friday.

“I have been retested and I haven’t even found out numbers or anything yet, but I’ve been retested, and I know that I’m at either the bottom of the scale or free,” he said.

Trump also defended his decision to take a drive-by in an armored SUV to acknowledge a crowd of supporters outside the hospital who gathered to show their support.

“I love the people of this country, and I thought it would have been very disrespectful if I was there three and a half days … if I didn’t at least go out and give them a little wave,” he said.

He said that the Secret Service said that they had “no problem” with the trip, and noted that they were “very, very protected.”

“They’ve been with me for a long time and they understand,” Trump said.

When asked whether he would donate his plasma after recovering from the virus, Trump replied, “I will. Nobody’s asked me that question actually, but I will.”

He also said that he was not aware of where he likely contracted the virus but acknowledged that he had attended some “big events” before getting the virus.

“They had some big events at the White House and perhaps there,” he said. “I don’t really know.. Nobody really knows for sure.”