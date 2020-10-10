87 Shootings Reported on Expressways in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 87 shootings have been reported on expressways in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago so far in 2020, and that far exceeds the number of expressway shootings witnessed in 2019.

According to WGNTV, Illinois State Police indicate the shootings have largely been gang-affiliated but do involve innocent people from time to time.

WGNTV’s Sarah Jindra notes that the 87 shootings this year represent more than double the number seen in 2018:

EXPRESSWAY SHOOTINGS – UPDATED NUMBERS There have been 87 shootings reported on Chicago area expressways so far this year. That's double what we saw in 2018. pic.twitter.com/JZKsJzlXSt — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) October 9, 2020

Fifty-seven people have been wounded in this year’s 87 expressway shootings, while six people have been killed.

Breitbart News reported that 14 people were shot, two fatally, in Chicago on Wednesday alone in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune reports more than 3,200 people were shot January 1, 2020, through October 5, 2020, in Chicago. Nearly 600 of the shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

