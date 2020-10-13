President Donald Trump on Tuesday plans to attack former Vice President Joe Biden, in a rare preview of his remarks in Pennsylvania.

“Biden’s agenda would be a catastrophe for seniors,” Trump plans to say at his campaign rally in Johnston, Pennsylvania, this evening, according to excerpts of his speech sent by his campaign.

“For years, Biden tried to cut Social Security and Medicare. Now Biden is pledging mass amnesty and federal healthcare for illegal aliens – decimating Medicare and destroying Social Security,” Trump will say. “Biden cares more about illegal aliens than senior citizens.”

The president plans to repeat his promise to America’s seniors not to make any changes to Medicare or Social Security.

“While I am President, NO ONE will touch your Medicare or Social Security,” he will say.

Trump will also say that Biden is beholden to “radical globalists, wealthy donors, and big money special interests” who destroyed America’s cities by exporting their jobs to factories.

He will also criticize Biden’s willingness to empower socialists in the United States if he wins the election.

“Biden has made a corrupt bargain – in exchange for his party’s nomination, he has handed control to the Socialists, Marxists and Leftwing Extremists,” the remarks read. “If he wins, the radical left will be running the country – they are addicted to power, and God help us if they get it.”