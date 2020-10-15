Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is suspending all campaign travel through the weekend after two individuals involved with the campaign, including Harris’s communications director, tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus.

The Biden campaign made the announcement on Thursday morning. Those who tested positive for the virus include a “non-staff flight crew member,” as well as Harris’s communications director Liz Allen. The campaign said in a statement:

Senator Harris was not in close contact, as defined by the CDC, with either of these individuals during the two days prior to their positive tests; as such, there is no requirement for quarantine. Regardless, out of an abundance of caution and in line with our campaign’s commitment to the highest levels of precaution, we are canceling Senator Haris’s travel through Sunday, October 18,” the campaign said, adding that the vice presidential hopeful will “keep a robust and aggressive schedule of virtual campaign activities to reach voters all across the country during this time.

Joe Biden (D) was also not in contact with the individuals in the 48-hours prior to their positive test results, per the campaign. However, the campaign added both individuals were on a flight with Harris on October 8. During the flight, Harris wore an N95 mask, “as did both individuals.”

“She was not within six feet for more than 15 minutes with either of them. As such, she does not meet the CDC definition of ‘close contact’ for exposure. In addition, both before and after the flight both individuals tested negative,” the campaign said.

Harris is expected to return to the campaign trail Monday, October 19:

NEWS: Sen. Harris's campaign communications director and a non staff flight member have tested positive for COVID-19. The Biden campaign is canceling some of Harris's planned travel. pic.twitter.com/TBme8kjFv4 — Daniel Strauss (@DanielStrauss4) October 15, 2020

As a result, Harris’s scheduled visit to Asheville on Thursday has been canceled, her staffers affirmed.