President Donald Trump mocked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her Green New Deal proposal on Friday.

“She’s got a great line of bullshit, that’s about it,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Macon, Georgia. “She knows nothing about the environment.”

He noted that the Green New Deal proposed trillions of dollars of spending to reduce greenhouse gases on the planet in an effort to stop global warming

“This is the craziest thing, done by AOC plus three,” he said, mocking the group of freshman Democrat members of congress that rallied to Ocasio-Cortez with far-left ideas.

“These are not great academics,” Trump said.

Trump pointed to the Green New Deal proposal to spend government funds to heavily renovate existing buildings with more energy-efficient features.

“The real number is $100 trillion,” Trump said. “They say we can do it for like $9 trillion. Nine trillion does not work either. The real price is $100 trillion. They want to rip down buildings and build new buildings with tiny little windows.”

He noted that Ocasio-Cortez’s supporter Rep. Ilhan Omar “hates our country,” which prompted some reporters to shout out that she should leave the United States.

“No, please don’t tell her to leave,” he said. “That happened once before it got me in a lot of trouble … but she doesn’t like our country, you see what she says.”