Former Oakland Raiders Superbowl Champion and Utah’s fourth congressional district candidate Burgess Owens joined Breitbart News Saturday, where he discussed the email evidence of corruption surrounding the Biden family ahead of election day.

“We the people, our greatest strength is when we have conversations, we’re engaged, we’re educated,” Owens said. “Big tech is keeping information… they’re doing what they do in China, or North Korea, or Cuba.”

“The American people are waking up to realize that the Democratic Party is trying to take us to socialism and communism and we’ve got big tech as the shield to get them there,” Owens said. “They’re trying to get to the end of this game, on November 3rd, without any of us knowing a thing about what’s going on right now. We’re waking up. … We gotta do our part no matter which side we are on.”

“I can’t think of a person who’s more ready for this position,” Owens said of Amy Coney Barrett, who was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Donald Trump. “I have been so impressed with her. She’s smart, intelligent, she’s knowledgeable.”

Burgess went on to state that the left stands united against Barrett because she is pro-life.

“With someone as good as she is, she’s a Christian, she loves our country, she understands the history of our country,” Owens said. “The other side hates her because she is for life.”

“The left has shown us that they are not trying to hide themselves anymore,” Owens continued. “They’re totally in your face. This is who we are. We hate our country, we hate life, we hate liberty, we hate having the ability to protect ourselves with firearms. All those things that made our country what it is, they’re up against and they can’t hide anymore.”

Owens also said he is “happy where we’re at” and commended President Trump on his nomination of Barrett and for keeping his promises of “bringing the best talent in our country to this particular place.”

