Dr. Anthony Fauci Says He Plans to Vote In-Person

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 23: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, wears a face mask bearing the name of the Major League Baseball Washington Nationals before a hearing of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on Capitol Hill on June 23, 2020 …
Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images
Joshua Caplan

Appearing Sunday on CBS’ 60 Minutes, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said he plans to vote in-person for the November 3rd election.

A transcript is as follows: 

DR. JON LAPOOK: Are you planning to vote in person?

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: I’m gonna try to vote in person. I like the — the atmosphere of going and voting.

DR. LAPOOK: I think a lot of people want to vote in person, but they are afraid.

DR. FAUCI: If someone asked me, “I’m 75 years old, I have hypertension and I’m a little bit concerned,” alleviate your anxiety, do an absentee ballot, no problem.

DR. LAPOOK: But they could vote in person if they were careful.

DR. FAUCI: Right.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.