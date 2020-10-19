Dr. Anthony Fauci Says He Plans to Vote In-Person

Appearing Sunday on CBS’ 60 Minutes, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said he plans to vote in-person for the November 3rd election.
“I'm going to try to vote in person,” says Dr. Anthony Fauci about the upcoming election. To those afraid to go in person, he says “alleviate your anxiety, do an absentee ballot, no problem.” https://t.co/0OaiEV3jzA pic.twitter.com/F9sJniNZ2L
— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 18, 2020
A transcript is as follows:
DR. JON LAPOOK: Are you planning to vote in person?
DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: I’m gonna try to vote in person. I like the — the atmosphere of going and voting.
DR. LAPOOK: I think a lot of people want to vote in person, but they are afraid.
DR. FAUCI: If someone asked me, “I’m 75 years old, I have hypertension and I’m a little bit concerned,” alleviate your anxiety, do an absentee ballot, no problem.
DR. LAPOOK: But they could vote in person if they were careful.
DR. FAUCI: Right.
