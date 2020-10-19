Dr. Anthony Fauci Says He Plans to Vote In-Person

Appearing Sunday on CBS’ 60 Minutes, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said he plans to vote in-person for the November 3rd election.

“I'm going to try to vote in person,” says Dr. Anthony Fauci about the upcoming election. To those afraid to go in person, he says “alleviate your anxiety, do an absentee ballot, no problem.” https://t.co/0OaiEV3jzA pic.twitter.com/F9sJniNZ2L — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 18, 2020

