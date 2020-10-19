Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien: ‘We Are Going to Win this Race’

President Donald Trump’s campaign manager on Monday rallied the entire staff in a morning conference call ahead of the presidential election.

“We are going to win this race,” he said to the staff and field operatives across the country, a source on the call told Breitbart News.

Stepien spoke to the team after Trump concluded a dozen campaign events in nine different states in just a week.

Stepien, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, and Senior Advisor Jason Miller are planning a call with reporters later Monday to discuss the state of the race.

The president is scheduled for two campaign rallies in Arizona on Monday and will campaign in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and North Carolina before participating in the third and final presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday.

The presidential election is 15 days away.