Democrat Jamie Harrison Purges Interviews with Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Nancy Pelosi

South Carolina Senate Democrat candidate Jaime Harrison scrubbed videos of his interviews with prominent Democrat leaders such as Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, and Nancy Pelosi.

When Harrison was the South Carolina Democrat Party Chairman, he hosted “Chair Chats,” a video series in which he interviewed many influential Democrat leaders.

However, it appears that Harrison, who hopes to oust Lindsey Graham in November, scrubbed the videos on his YouTube and South Carolina Democrat Facebook page.

Graham’s Senate campaign posted one interview with Pelosi in which he praises the California Democrat’s work.

A Graham Senate campaign ad spliced quotes from the interview, in which Harrison said to Pelosi:

It is so good to have you here. You have really been an inspiration as a mentor. For me, being able to work under you was some of the greatest years that I have. Thank you for all that you’ve done for this country, this country, country, and inspiration in a mentor for me.

Here is one deleted video of Harrison’s August 2015 interview with Hillary Clinton, which is now scrubbed from YouTube. However, the video page has been preserved by the Wayback Machine.

However, some media outlets, such as the now-defunct Weekly Standard and the Washington Free Beacon, have reposted Harrison’s interview with Clinton:

The ChairChats, South Carolina Democrat Party, and Harrison’s Twitter accounts have tweeted out now-deleted YouTube links.

Harrison also deleted his interview with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT); however, the video link can be accessed by Wayback Machine. It was also reposted here:

Harrison, Bernie Sanders, and the South Carolina Democrats also tweeted out the now-deleted video link to the interview.

Around the nine-minute, thirty-second mark, Harrison calls Sanders a “champion,” which may reveal why he deleted the video, considering that he has positioned himself as a moderate Democrat candidate.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.