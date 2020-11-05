Colorado Joins Pact to Elect President Based on Popular Vote

Colorado voters approved Proposition 113 this week to join a national pact that will elect a president based on the popular vote in place of the Electoral College.

“Officially called the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, by joining the group, Colorado would pledge to give all of its electoral votes to the national popular vote winner,” according to KDVR.

The state currently has nine electoral votes but is expected to pick up a tenth because of its rapid population growth, the outlet said.

However, the compact will only go into effect “once enough states have joined to ensure that they will control the outcome of the election,” according to Colorado Public Radio (CPR):