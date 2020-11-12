Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a strong voice of opposition against the Trump Accountability Project, reacted to the news on Thursday that the initiative to blacklist supporters of President Donald Trump would “no longer be active.”

The announcement to cease efforts was made on the project’s website, which has been promoted by former Pete Buttigieg staffer Hari Sevugan.

“We will not back down to the radical left,” Blackburn wrote in a tweet that quoted the statement from the project’s website. “We must keep fighting and hold these activists accountable. We will not be intimidated.”

Since its inception, Blackburn has fought back against those who were behind the project, writing last week in a tweet, “We will not back down, and we will not cower in fear.”

The Tennessee senator also exposed former Buttigieg staffers who were involved in the project’s efforts.

“Several Pete Buttigieg staffers (including @HariSevugan) are attempting to blacklist anyone who has worked for the leader of the free world,” Blackburn wrote. “We will not back down, and we will not cower in fear.”

Before its cancellation, Blackburn insisted that she wanted the far-left activists behind the project to “add me to the list.”

“If by undermining America you mean stopping Democrat socialists, not defunding police and blocking the Green New Deal, add me to your list,” Blackburn wrote at the time, adding the hashtag #MAGA.

According to the project, which was met with harsh criticism from conservatives, the decision came after Joe Biden, the mainstream media’s projected winner of the presidential election, called for unity in America.

“Ultimately, however, the goal of the project was to play a part in restoring the soul of the nation, and we’ll follow President-elect Biden’s lead to get us there,” the statement concluded. “Accordingly, in the spirit of the President-elect’s call to build a more united country, this project will no longer be active.

The far-left initiative was promoted by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY), who wrote in a tweet, “Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future.”

“Lol at the ‘party of personal responsibility’ being upset at the idea of being responsible for their behavior over last four years,” she added in another tweet.

Jennifer Rubin, a Washington Post columnist and a consistent Never Trumper, said in a tweet that any Republican who challenges the results of the presidential election should be disqualified from holding public office and not welcome in “polite” society.

“Any R now promoting rejection of an election or calling to not to follow the will of voters or making baseless allegations of fraud should never serve in office, join a corporate board, find a faculty position or be accepted into ‘polite’ society,” Rubin wrote. “We have a list.”