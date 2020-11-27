Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) expressed the belief this week that President Trump should pardon himself and others as a means of defense from potential retaliation from the radical left’s “bloodlust.”

“President Trump should pardon Michael Flynn,” he said on a Tuesday appearance on The Ingraham Angle. “He should pardon the Thanksgiving turkey. He should pardon everyone from himself to his administration officials to Joe Exotic if he has to.”

“Because you see from the radical left a bloodlust that will only be quenched if they come after the people who worked so hard to animate the Trump administration with the policies and the vigor and the effectiveness that delivered for the American people,” he continued.

“So I think that the president ought to wield that pardon power efficiently and robustly,” the Trump ally added.

Trump later retweeted Gaetz’s remarks.

On Wednesday, the commander-in-chief pardoned former National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (Ret.), who was “unmasked” and identified as a potential link to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the thoroughly debunked “Russia collusion” investigation:

It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2020

Flynn publicly responded to the news by first tweeting a scripture, Jeremiah 1:19: “They will fight against you, but they shall not prevail against you. For I am with you, says the Lord, to deliver you.”

He also released a statement on Thanksgiving thanking the “Digital Army of Patriots” who have “inspired us to keep fighting, uncovered secrets we would otherwise have not known, and shared with us their thoughts, dreams, and wisdom throughout this ordeal.”