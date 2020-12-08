A suspected Chinese spy was linked to at least two anonymous Midwestern mayors, according to a bombshell report from Axios.

The political journal said Fang Fang, who also goes by Christine Fang, developed political contacts primarily in California, including Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).

It went on to report:

Fang attended regional conferences for U.S. mayors, which allowed her to grow her network of politicians across the country. She also engaged in sexual or romantic relationships with at least two mayors of Midwestern cities over a period of about three years, according to one U.S. intelligence official and one former elected official.

“At least two separate sexual interactions with elected officials, including one of these Midwestern mayors, were caught on FBI electronic surveillance of Fang, according to two intelligence officials,” Axios said.

The outlet said it was not able to identify or speak to the elected officials.

Axios published photos of Fang with Democrat U.S. Reps. Mike Honda (D-CA) and Judy Chu (D-CA), as well as local California officials Fremont Mayor Bill Harrison (D) and San Jose city councilman Ash Kalra (D).

According to the outlet, Fang volunteered for the unsuccessful campaign of now-Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA). Fang was also a host for a 2013 event with Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI).

A Gabbard spokeswoman said the congresswoman “has no recollection of ever meeting or talking with her, nor any recollection of her playing a major role at the fundraiser.”

