President-Elect Joe Biden is sending a message of open borders to the world’s migrants as he promises to at least temporarily halt deportations and eliminate President Trump’s reforms at the United States-Mexico border, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Chief Mark Morgan says.

In a press call this week, Morgan suggested that Biden’s rhetoric — where he has promised an amnesty for illegal aliens and to dismantle Trump’s legal wall — is contributing to illegal immigration at the southern border.

Axios’s Stef Kight reports:

Morgan suggested Biden had also contributed to the trends at the border, saying “cartels and human smugglers are fueling perceptions that our borders will once again be wide open, and that we will be reinstating the loopholes that have been closed.” [Emphasis added] “If your policy consists of stopping deportation for almost four months, discontinuing or not supporting Title 42, revoking the Migrant Protection Protocols,” Morgan said, listing off other elements of Biden’s immigration platform, “the message you’re sending is clear and simple: We have open borders.” [Emphasis added]

This week, the New York Times admitted that Biden’s immigration agenda could be driving an uptick of illegal immigration to the U.S.

As Breitbart News reported, more than 67,000 border crossers were apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border in November — more than double the roughly 33,500 who were apprehended in November 2019. About 58,500 of those arrested last month were single adults, while nearly 4,500 were Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs).

In the first two months of Fiscal Year 2021, for instance, close to 135,000 border crossers were apprehended by Border Patrol. This accounts for a seven-year apprehension high during these months.

While insiders close to Biden’s transition team have warned that a reversal of Trump’s key migration-curbing policies could surge illegal immigration at a time of mass unemployment, a group of House Democrats and the open borders lobby are urging the former vice president to make quick, sweeping changes.

As part of Biden’s plan, he is seeking to end Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy, eliminate U.S.-Central America agreements, and revoke the use of the Center for Disease Control’s Title 42 order, all of which has allowed Border Patrol to quickly arrest and deport border crossers and prevented border crossers from being freed into the interior of the U.S.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.