Franklin Graham, evangelical pastor and son of the late Billy Graham, called out Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) for ending his opening prayer for the first day of the 117th Congress with “Amen and Awomen.”

As Breitbart News reported Cleaver, who is also a pastor at St. James United Methodist Church in Kansas City, Missouri, the lawmaker prayed to “The God known by many names and faith,” before concluding, “Amen and Awomen.”

Graham posted his remarks on Monday on Facebook:

Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver from Missouri opened the 117th Congress in prayer yesterday, but he closed his prayer by saying, “Amen and a-woman.” I suppose he was trying to use this time of prayer to make a political statement about equality or gender issues that are on the table. Sadly, this is where we are today. Not a great start for 2021. The word “Amen” simply means “So be it,” and that’s why it is said at the end of prayers. It has nothing to do with gender. Regrettably, even prayer is no longer sacred to some in our halls of Congress. One thing is obvious—we need more of it. Amen!

Cleaver’s remarks seem in keeping with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s move on Congress’ first day to put in place protocols to remove all reference to biological sex in Congressional business.

“This package, which will be introduced and voted on once the new Congress convenes, includes sweeping ethics reforms, increases accountability for the American people, and makes this House of Representatives the most inclusive in history,” said the House Committee on Rules in a statement.

