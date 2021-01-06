Reports: Joe Biden to Name Judge Merrick Garland as Attorney General

President-elect Joe Biden has reportedly selected Judge Merrick Garland to serve as his attorney general, according to multiple reports, including Politico and the Associated Press.

Garland, who currently serves as the chief judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, gained notoriety in 2016 when former President Barack Obama nominated him to the Supreme Court of the United States to fill the vacancy left by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, a move which failed to receive a hearing in the Republican-controlled Senate at the time.

Others who were rumored to be considered for the position include former Alabama Sen. Doug Jones (D) and former deputy attorney general Sally Yates.

The reports on Garlands’ pick come a day after the tight Georgia runoff elections which are expected to be Democrat victories.

According to reports, Biden is expected to officially announce Garland’s appointment on Thursday. In addition, Biden will also reportedly announce other senior leaders of the department, which includes former homeland security adviser Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general and former Justice Department civil rights chief Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general.

This is a developing story.