Report: Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to Resign

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), is resigning in the wake of Trump supporters breaching the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

“Yesterday, our country experienced a traumatic and entirely avoidable event as supporters of the President stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed,” Chao wrote in a statement. “As I’m sure is the case with many of you, it has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”

BREAKING: Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is resigning from her position in the wake of rioting at the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/huMNSUG79u pic.twitter.com/dPl24vFFGL — ABC News (@ABC) January 7, 2021

Chao assured that the Transportation Department will continue to assist with President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, during the transition period.

She is the first Trump Cabinet official to resign following yesterday’s violence.

