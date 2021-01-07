Report: Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to Resign

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 11: Elaine Chao (C) listens to her husband Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (R) during her confirmation hearing to be the next U.S. secretary of transportation before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill January 11, …
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Joshua Caplan

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), is resigning in the wake of Trump supporters breaching the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

“Yesterday, our country experienced a traumatic and entirely avoidable event as supporters of the President stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed,” Chao wrote in a statement. “As I’m sure is the case with many of you, it has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”

Chao assured that the Transportation Department will continue to assist with President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, during the transition period.

She is the first Trump Cabinet official to resign following yesterday’s violence.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates. 

