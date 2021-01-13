Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) called on Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to step down as the chair of the House Republican Conference, arguing that her vote to impeach President Donald Trump only serves as a “Democrat talking point.”

“Congresswoman Liz Cheney, the Republican Conference Chair advocating for the impeachment of the leader of the Republican party, while not communicating her intentions with conference members before the media, weakens our party at a critical time while we are in the minority,” Good said in a statement Wednesday.

Cheney’s support for impeachment has caused a fracture in the Republican Party and engendered controversy in House GOP Conference.

Good, a freshman congressman who took out former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) during the Republican primary in the fifth Virginia district, said that her decision to vote for impeachment does not represent the majority of House Republicans. He went on to say:

Her decision to impeach the president does not represent the majority of our conference. It has only served to become a Democrat talking point to be used against our party during this impeachment debate. Leadership is a privilege, and carries great responsibility. I believe that privilege has been violated, and I am calling for her to step down as Republican Conference Chair.

Other House Republicans, such as House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jim Jordan (R-OH), House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT), and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) swiftly called for Cheney to resign as the conference chair.

“When Representative Cheney came out for impeachment today, she failed to consult with the Conference, failed to abide by the spirit of the rules of the Republican Conference, and ignored the preferences of Republican voters,” Rosendale said in a statement Tuesday.

“I’m calling for @RepLizCheney to step down as Chairwoman of the House Republican Conference,” Greene said in a statement Wednesday. “She doesn’t represent Republican voters by supporting this political witch-hunt impeachment of President Trump. She is not connected to the base and is voting for a hurtful lie.”