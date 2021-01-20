Former President George W. Bush praised House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) as “the savior” ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to the highest-ranking black member of Congress.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) says President George W. Bush told him he's "the savior" for his help in getting Joe Biden the nomination. Clyburn says Bush told him Biden was "the only one who could have defeated" Trump. pic.twitter.com/lXeRGLGCLu — The Recount (@therecount) January 20, 2021

“George Bush said to me today, ‘You’re the savior, because if we had not nominated Joe Biden, we would not be having this transfer of power today,'” Clyburn recalled in a press call with reporters.

Clyburn also recounted how Bush told him that Biden was “the only one who could have defeated the incumbent president,” Donald Trump.

Clyburn’s pivotal endorsement ahead of South Carolina’s Democratic primary helped propel Biden to the nomination. Biden won South Carolina by a margin of nearly 30 points.

Clyburn, South Carolina’s only Democratic representative in Congress, is the dean of the state’s Democrats and the third-ranking member of the House.