Vox and some other fascist, far-left media outlets are hoping to blacklist Cara Dumaplin, a Mommy Blogger, for her and her husband’s donations to President Trump, which amounted to around $2,000.

In other news … there are Mommy Bloggers.

Phoenix-based Dumaplin has run an online company called Taking Cara Babies since 2013. She enjoys 1.3 million Instagram followers and appears to specialize in helping new mothers get their babies to sleep. Have these new mothers never heard of whiskey?

According to her biography, Dumaplin is a “mom of four, neonatal nurse, wife of a pediatrician, and a certified pediatric sleep consultant.” She’s also enjoyed a presence on such mainstream outlets as Good Morning America and People Magazine.

A dedicated Internet search performed by Yours Truly came up with nothing (until now) controversial about Dumaplin. For example, her Instagram account is stridently apolitical and geared only towards her clients and business. But in this era of neo-McCarthyism, none of that matters. She holds “unapproved” opinions, you see. She donated to an “unacceptable” candidate, you see. This makes her guilty of WrongThink, so she must be destroyed and made an example of.

And they’re off…

“A popular baby sleep expert on Instagram donated to Trump. Where does that leave new parents?” the far-left Vox tweeted on Wednesday, linking to a typically overlong article filled with fascism disguised as concern trolling… [emphasis original]

Finding out that an Instagram influencer you love holds a wildly different worldview than you do can often feel weirdly personal. … Now imagine that the disappointing influencer had not only impacted your style or home decor but some of the most intimate decisions of your life, someone who you’d turned to for advice on motherhood, pregnancy, or postpartum depression. That’s what happened to thousands of moms on the internet last week when baby sleep expert Cara Dumaplin, known by her (admittedly brilliant) nom de plume Taking Cara Babies and her Instagram account of more than 1.3 million followers, was revealed to have donated multiple times to the Trump campaign. On January 19 and 20, parenting forums and new mom group chats lit up after word began spreading on Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit that Dumaplin and her pediatrician husband had donated in total around $2,000 to various Trump campaigns in 2019 and 2020, according to Federal Elections Commission data. Parenting influencers like Jamie Grayson spread the screenshots on Twitter and Facebook, where they percolated among progressive parents.

Am I the only one picking up on that fact that Dumaplin’s “parenting influencer” competitors seem to be behind this blacklisting campaign? Yeah, nothing fishy about that.

So Vox goes on and on and on, for some 1,700 words with horseshit like this…

Taking Cara Babies’ star has risen directly alongside the importance of Facebook groups for new parents. For the many new parents who’d paid to take her online sleep courses, which range from $179 to $319, the Trump donation news came as devastating

And quotes like this from despondent mothers…

[I]t’s really hard for me to separate what I know about her now from the sleep advice that she gives. I can’t square that with a person who puts children in cages.

Vox even defends some horrible blue checkmark named Dixler Canavan, who apparently hired Dumaplin at one time, but after learning about her Trump contributions threatened to “start giving away the pdf’s from her course so nobody I know has to give her money ever again.”

The message here is simple, and not only directed at Dumaplin. It’s aimed at all of us: That’s a nice business you got there, be a shame if anything happened to it.

The far-left Salon is openly encouraging the blacklisting:

It looks like “cancel culture” has struck again, to which I say, good. … It’s hard to imagine not thinking that donating to Donald Trump defines your values. Just fly the MAGA flag with pride — that way we know to park our dollars (and our desperate eyeballs) elsewhere.

As a result, Dumaplin has deleted her Facebook page and been blacklisted by other “baby influencers,” such as the parenting site Big Little Feelings, who have 1.2 million followers of their own. Deena Margolin and Kristin Gallant, who run the Big Little Feelings account, unfollowed Dumaplin and said they are “disheartened by the news” and can’t defend “these donations” to Trump.

To her great credit, Dumaplin is defending herself. She released a statement that said:

Taking Cara Babies is about helping babies get sleep and parents reclaiming the joy of parenthood that’s often lost due to sleep deprivation. Between 2016 and 2019, I made a series of donations (totaling $1,078) to the Trump campaign. As with many citizens, there were aspects of the Trump Administration that I agreed with and some that I disagreed with. I will continue to serve all parents by empowering them with the tools they need to help their babies sleep.

Listen up… This is the way of the world now. We need to face that. Blacklists, doxxing, canceling, censorship, de-platforming, riots, fire-bombings, and un-personing are all okay with the left now, are all acceptable because they have declared all right-of-center beliefs and opinions to be the equivalent of violence and shouting FIRE in a crowded theater. This means we have three choices:

We can whine and crybaby about how unfair and hypocritical it all is, and then wait for the government to save us from Big Bad Tech — which is never going to happen. We can run away scared and hide our beliefs. We can stand up for ourselves while those who have the talent and money start doing something about it — and means it’s time to stop complaining and time to start building our own thing; time to create workarounds to the fascist left’s control over social media.

If you choose numbers one or two, and from the looks of it most of us are, it’s over… We’ve lost.

But if we choose number three, it might take a while to build our own thing. We may even have to do it underground or through a black market… We at least have a chance…

