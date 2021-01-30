Two Republican lawmakers in Ohio are reportedly hoping to recognize June 14 as “President Donald J. Trump Day” in the state.

“State Reps. Reggie Stoltzfus of Paris Twp. and Jon Cross of Kenton are planning to introduce a bill in the Ohio House of Representatives making this designation,” the Ohio Capital Journal reported Friday.

The date is the former president’s birthday and is also observed as Flag Day.

“Former President Donald J. Trump was our 45th President of the United States and against great odds, accomplished many things that have led our nation to unparalleled prosperity,” the representatives wrote to fellow lawmakers in a cosponsor request obtained by the Journal:

The two said the bill would show the more than 3 million Ohioans who voted for Trump last November “that we as a legislature recognize the accomplishments of his administration, and that the Ohio House believes it is imperative we set aside a day to celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history.” “(Trump) personified the emotions of millions of Ohioans who for too long have felt marginalized by our government and the American political system,” the request concludes. “While the media tarnishes his achievements and his legacy, the legislation will help ensure that for one day each year the voices of millions of people from all corners of our state will be commemorated.”

However, one Democrat said he felt the date would be “disrespectful,” according to the Columbus Dispatch.

“I don’t like the idea of changing an existing federal holiday that honors the flag,” Rep. Jeff Crossman (D-Parma) told the outlet.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post recently published an op-ed arguing that Trump must not be allowed to have a presidential library.

“The paper, whose motto is ‘Democracy dies in darkness,’ presented an argument Thursday by ‘art and architecture critic’ Philip Kennicott about why the history of the Trump administration should, in fact, be shrouded in darkness,” Breitbart News reported.

In his piece, Kennicott said, “Trump must never have an official presidential library, and Congress should move quickly to make sure he never will.”