At Least 20 Shot over Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 20 people were shot, two fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported 18 were shot, one person fatally, Friday into Sunday morning. Then Sunday autopsy results from a Saturday expressway crash revealed another fatal shooting victim, bringing the weekend shooting death total to two.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports a man was driving on the Kennedy Expressway on the Northwest Side just before 9 p.m. Saturday when someone shot him. He was on the ramp “from Division Street to Interstate 90” when the vehicle-to-vehicle shooting occurred.

The shooting victim crashed his vehicle and on Sunday his death was categorized a homicide.

NBC 5 reports another driver was shot on a Chicago expressway Sunday just prior to 12:30 p.m. He was on the Dan Ryan Expressway when shot, and his wounds were non-life-threatening.

On December 7, 2020, NBC 5 noted the number of expressway shootings in Chicago had reached 115 for the year. There were a total of 52 expressway shootings in Chicago in 2019.

