House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said during a press conference Tuesday that President Joe Biden “wiped away” America’s energy revolution with the stroke of a pen.

McCarthy, speaking alongside several other House Republicans at Enterprise Products in Houston, slammed Biden’s anti-American energy policies:

We’ve watched America in the last few years become almost energy independent, making America stronger, creating more jobs, lowering the price of energy for Americans, and also making the world safer against our adversaries. I had never envisioned all of that success could be wiped away with one pen.

Reps. Kevin Brady (R-TX), Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Brian Babin (R-TX), Michael McCaul (R-TX), Randy Weber (R-TX), Michael McCloud (R-TX), Troy Nehls (R-TX), Stephanie Bice (R-AR), and Yvette Herrell (R-NM) joined McCarthy for the press conference.

“I had never envisioned President Biden, on the day of being sworn in, talking about unity, but in less than two weeks, wiping away tens of thousands of Americans’ jobs, of empowering our adversaries to be stronger, and putting the energy costs of Americans on a path to go higher,” McCarthy added.

McCarthy also added that Biden’s actions to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline and new oil and natural gas mining permits on federal lands would harm Americans that service the energy industry.

The House GOP leader asked rhetorically, “What about the small hotel owner or the restaurant owner that are now losing their jobs because of his action?”

McCarthy said he and other House Republicans will join with Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) to introduce the Keystone Pipeline Preservation Jobs Act. Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) will introduce the Senate version of the legislation.

“If President Biden is serious about any unity, come to Houston, come to middle America, come look in the faces of those workers, who earn $80,000 a year and tell them why you took their jobs away without even talking to them,” McCarthy said.