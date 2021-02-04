TikTok Allows Topless Display by Women if They Say They Are Men

A woman has been censored by TikTok after duplicating a viral trend of topless dancing by women who say they are men.

The company does not curb the topless display by women who say they are transgender, and who dance in front of the camera with exposed breasts. However, TikTok censored the similar display by a woman who says she is a woman, deleting it in mere minutes for “adult nudity and sexual activity.”

The original video features two shirtless women who say they are transgender, who do not appear to have completed their physical transitions, dancing side by side on a split-screen. The user on the right used the hashtags #bodypositivity #moscowdance, and #transpositivity in the original post. The other user posted a side-by-side dancing to the same song, promoting the video with the hashtags #transmasc, #lgbt, #hethey, #trans, and #transpositivity:

One woman, who is not transgender, decided to duplicate the trend on Wednesday, but TikTok deleted her rendition in mere minutes, attributing the censorship to “adult nudity and sexual activity.”

The woman appealed the decision, telling the platform that she was “dueting this video doing the exact same thing as the others.”

“Equal rights, this is not fair. Please re upload,” she wrote in the appeal.

She took to social media to clarify that she is “not transphobic” but asked her 56,000 Twitter followers, “How the hell can a BORN WOMAN be allowed to flaunt their tits (which are bigger than mine) on the internet just because they’re dressed as a man and I can’t post my tits on the same platform?”

The complaint highlights the major discrepancies in the radical transgender movement, which effectively erases women.

The issue of TikTok censorship stems primarily from the fact that there is no biological difference between the videos.

“It is upsetting and unfair that Tiktok would ban my account for doing the exact same thing as another biological woman who simply claims to be a man,” the woman said in an exclusive statement obtained by Breitbart News. “The act was literally the same. This is not equality and it is not right.” She described the event as “obvious discrimination against all women” and added that it is a “mockery of the equal rights movement where a small group of people, or people claiming to be in that group, are granted freedoms simply because they’re a popular political movement.” “What happened to just 5 years ago when we can post whatever we want? Now a bikini photo will even get banned but a whole biological woman claiming they are now a man can show their breasts on social media?” she asked, emphasizing that she is “not targeting the LGBTQ community” but rather standing up for women.

TikTok is not the only social media platform to promote the radical transgender movement. Last week, Twitter suspended Focus on the Family’s The Daily Citizen for “hateful” content. The issue centered around a tweet that simply stated the biological sex of Dr. Rachel Levine, President Biden’s nominee for assistant secretary of health for the Department of Health and Human Services.

“Dr. Levine is a transgender woman, that is, a man who believes he is a woman,” the tweet read.

“It seems, according to Twitter, simply acknowledging biological fact is now ‘hateful,'” the organization’s president, Jim Daly, said in a post announcing the censorship.

While big tech censorship of opposing views reigns, Biden is promoting the radical anti-female movement, signing an executive order effectively giving “sweeping rights to biological men who are living as women,” as Breitbart News detailed

Biden’s order said that Title XI, the federal statute that prohibits discrimination against women because of their biological sex at schools that receive federal funding, now also applies to discriminating against individuals for their “gender identity.”

“That’s a horrific step backwards for women athletes,” Rep. Mo Brooks (R-GA) said during a Wednesday appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“That’s science denial policy that Joe Biden has foisted on the American public,” he added. “That ought to garnering a lot of attention.”

Lawmakers in Alabama have recently sponsored legislation, the Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act, designed to protect minors suffering from gender dysmorphia from altering their body to correspond with what they believe is their true gender. However, influential organizations remain at odds with the efforts to protect minors from such life-altering changes. In a Twitter thread on Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) addressed a series of “myths” about being transgender and stated, as fact, that “biological sex and gender are not binaries.”