Majority Say Media ‘Less Aggressive’ Questioning Biden than Trump

A majority of Americans have noticed a discrepancy in the way the establishment media have questioned President Biden’s administration compared to former President Trump’s, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Thursday revealed.

“Are the news media more aggressive or less aggressive in questioning President Biden than they were in questioning President Trump?” the survey asked 1,000 likely voters, 55 percent of whom said the news media have been “less aggressive.” Just over a quarter, or 27 percent, said the level of aggression has been “about the same,” followed by 13 percent who said “more aggressive” and five percent who remain unsure.

An even greater majority of Republicans said the news media have been less aggressive, standing at 77 percent compared to 33 percent of Democrats who said the same.

A plurality of Democrats believed the treatment is “about the same,” while a majority of individuals unassociated with either major party, 55 percent, stood with the overall majority in believing the news media have been less aggressive with the Democrat administration.

The survey, taken February 2-3, has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.

Jen Psaki has come under fire in the early days of her role as Biden’s White House press secretary because of her propensity to fail to answer basic questions, frequently telling reporters she will “circle back.”

This week, a report from the left-wing Daily Beast alleged Biden staffers prescreened reporters before Psaki’s press briefings to find out what they planned to ask, although it remains unclear how many reporters, if any at all, complied with the inquiries. White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) leaders have encouraged reporters to either ignore the inquiries or not to comply, per the report.