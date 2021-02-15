York County GOP Committee Censures Sen. Pat Toomey After Impeachment Vote

The York County, Pennsylvania, Republican committee voted Saturday night to censure Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) after he cast a guilty vote against former President Donald Trump at the end of the weeklong impeachment trial.

The Senate acquitted Trump on the charge of inciting a riot during the January 6 Capitol Hill riots in a 57-43 vote Saturday afternoon, but Toomey was one of seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict the former president.

Later that evening, the York County Republican Committee agreed to censure Toomey during its meeting, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

The committee, in a statement, said Toomey’s voting record runs counter to GOP principles and that he is out of touch with the beliefs of Pennsylvania Republicans.

“For the past four years, Sen. Toomey sat silently as a hyper-partisan Democrat Congress relentlessly attacked President Trump, impeaching him twice on fabricated charges,” said state House Rep. Dawn Keefer (R-York, Cumberland), who proposed the resolution.

“Given [Toomey’s] recent support of the second unconstitutional impeachment effort against a president who is no longer in office, the York County Republican Committee has reached the limits of its frustration,” she said.

Other Republican committees have also censured Toomey this week. Committees in Clarion County, Centre County, Lawrence County, and Washington County have also voted to censure Toomey, KDKA reported.