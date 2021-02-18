Florida Lawmaker Requests Gov. Ron DeSantis Lower Flags to Honor Rush Limbaugh

US radio talk show host and conservative political commentator Rush Limbaugh looks on before introducing US President Donald Trump to deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again rally in Cape Girardeau, MO, on November 5, 2018. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via …
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
Katherine Rodriguez

A Florida lawmaker has requested Gov. Ron DeSantis order the state’s flags be lowered to half-staff to honor Rush Limbaugh’s passing.

Limbaugh lived in Palm Beach, Florida, and died Wednesday from complications of advanced lung cancer.

State Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R-Lake County), who has been a member of Florida’s House of Representatives since 2018, made the request in a letter to DeSantis Wednesday, calling Limbaugh a “true American patriot.”

DeSantis has yet to respond to or publicly acknowledge the letter.

DeSantis did release a statement Wednesday about the passing of the conservative radio legend, calling him “the greatest of all time” who could not be replaced.

Sabatini is the same lawmaker who proposed renaming a major Florida highway after former President Donald Trump last month.

The Florida lawmaker said he would be sponsoring a bill that would rename U.S. Highway 27 to “President Donald J. Trump Highway” in the next legislative session.

“Looking forward to working on this important designation honoring one of the greatest Presidents in American History,” Sabatini said.

The Florida legislature meets yearly for a 60-day period. This year, Florida lawmakers will convene on March 2.

