A Florida lawmaker has requested Gov. Ron DeSantis order the state’s flags be lowered to half-staff to honor Rush Limbaugh’s passing.

Limbaugh lived in Palm Beach, Florida, and died Wednesday from complications of advanced lung cancer.

State Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R-Lake County), who has been a member of Florida’s House of Representatives since 2018, made the request in a letter to DeSantis Wednesday, calling Limbaugh a “true American patriot.”

Today I sent a letter to Governor DeSantis requesting the lowering of Florida’s flags to half-staff in honor of the passing of a great Floridian—Rush Limbaugh. Rush was a relentless champion of America and of civic engagement. May his memory live on forever. pic.twitter.com/5vXHbo9mDz — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) February 17, 2021

DeSantis has yet to respond to or publicly acknowledge the letter.

DeSantis did release a statement Wednesday about the passing of the conservative radio legend, calling him “the greatest of all time” who could not be replaced.

Sabatini is the same lawmaker who proposed renaming a major Florida highway after former President Donald Trump last month.

This legislative session I will be sponsoring an amendment to rename U.S. Highway 27 as the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.” Looking forward to working on this important designation honoring one of the greatest Presidents in American History. pic.twitter.com/x2gNzv8pxv — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) January 19, 2021

The Florida lawmaker said he would be sponsoring a bill that would rename U.S. Highway 27 to “President Donald J. Trump Highway” in the next legislative session.

“Looking forward to working on this important designation honoring one of the greatest Presidents in American History,” Sabatini said.

The Florida legislature meets yearly for a 60-day period. This year, Florida lawmakers will convene on March 2.