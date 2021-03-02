President Joe Biden’s approval rating stands at 50 percent, sinking comparably lower than former President Donald Trump’s at the same point in his presidency.

In its first full-month rating from 10,000 likely voters, the latest Rasmussen Reports poll has Biden with a 50 percent job approval rating and a 47 disapproval rating.

At this stage of his presidency, Trump had a 51 percent approval rating, with 49 percent disapproving in the Rasmussen one-month evaluation. As of Tuesday, Rasmussen’s daily Biden approval is 49 percent.

Among Republicans at the end of February 2017, Trump had an 81 percent approval rating. Biden, by comparison, currently has an 83 percent approval rating among Democrats.

Even the polls of Americans with strong views are competitive. Biden’s “strongly approve” rating is 34 percent; his “strongly disapprove” rating is 39 percent. For Trump, it was 36 percent and 40 percent, respectively.

The sinking poll numbers for the president come amid another poll in which Biden’s least popular executive orders are: