Amazon Keeps Andrew Cuomo’s Coronavirus Memoir ‘Editor’s Pick’ amid Nursing Home Coverup

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 6: New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo updates New Yorkers and announces mid-Hudson region to enter phase IV of reopening tomorrow and calls on President Trump to acknowledge that COVID-19 exists and is a problem. Cuomo also confirms 518 additional coronavirus cases in New York …
mpi43/MediaPunch /IPX
Wendell Husebo

Amazon apparently still thinks very highly of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) book “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic”, despite the Coronavirus scandal plaguing the tough talking Democrat.

While Andrew Cuomo’s tome became a New York Times best seller, Amazon also gave the governor the honor of making it an “Editors’ pick” in its nonfiction section.

“In case anyone is wondering, Andrew Cuomo’s book is still listed as ‘Editor’s pick’ by @amazon,” political strategist Tim Cameron tweeted Monday. “This helps Cuomo sell more books than it would without the ‘Editor’s pick’ designation, which results in more money paid to Cuomo from his book deal.”

Andrew Cuomo’s political setbacks began in January after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report accusing his administration of undercounting the number of Coronavirus nursing home deaths by as much as 50 percent.

The administration has since been accused of a cover-up, which the FBI and the U.S. Attorney are reportedly investigating.

Demonstrators rally for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation in front of his Manhattan office in New York, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Cuomo has avoided public appearances for days as some members of his own party call for him to resign over sexual harassment allegations. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.