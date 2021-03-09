Missouri House Passes Bill to Allow Concealed Carry on Public Buses

On Monday afternoon the Republican-led Missouri House passed legislation to allow concealed carry on public buses.

The legislation, House Bill 52, is sponsored by Rep. Adam Schnelting (R). It passed the House by a vote of 124-32, FOX 2 News reported.

If HB52 passes the Missouri Senate and is signed into law, it will mean Missourians with a concealed carry permit “can bring firearms on publicly funded transportation systems like buses and trains.”

State Rep. Wiley Price (D) argued against allowing concealed carry for self-defense on public transit by suggesting even well-trained police make mistakes with firearms, KSDK noted.

“We have people we’ve trained many more hours — not only in de-escalation but being able to recognize what the threat is and how that threat should be met — and they don’t always make the right call,” Price said. “So now we’re about to put that in the hands of the general public.”

