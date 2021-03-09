Poll: 50% of Likely Voters Not Confident Joe Biden Is ‘Up to the Job’

A new poll suggests that 50% of likely voters are “not very confident” or “not at all confident” that Joe Biden “is physically and mentally up to the job of being President of the United States,” versus 48% who are “very” or “somewhat” confident.

The poll, by Rasmussen Reports, was conducted March 4-7, and was scheduled for release just hours after Biden had trouble remembering the name of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin or even the name of the “outfit” — the Pentagon — that he runs.

Whoops: Biden forgets the name of the Pentagon, as well as the name of his secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin pic.twitter.com/ZtcgHLBIAO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 8, 2021

Only 34% of likely voters were “very confident” in Biden’s ability to do the job, versus 40% who are “not at all confident.”

The poll also showed that 52% of likely voters were “very concerned” (37%) or “somewhat concerned” (15%) that Biden has yet to hold a press conference, 50 days after taking office — the longest delay of any president in the contemporary era. 24% were “not very concerned” and 22% of likely voters were “not at all concerned” about Biden’s absence from the podium.

According to Rasmussen, only 37% of likely voters expect Biden to win re-election in 2024, and 30% expect that he will resign before then. Most voters see him as working for the far-left of the Democratic Party, rather than governing as the “moderate” that he and his handlers promised he would be. The margin of error is 3 points within a 95% confidence interval.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.