Las Vegas: 92K Mail-In Ballots Bounced as ‘Undeliverable’ in 2020 Election

More than 92,000 mail-in ballots sent to registered voters in Clark County, Nevada, bounced as “undeliverable” in the 2020 presidential election, newly released data reveals.

According to data collected by the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) from the Clark County Election Department, a total of 92,367 mail-in ballots sent to “active” registered voters for the November 3, 2020 presidential election ended up bouncing as “undeliverable” — more than seven percent of the total 1,277,897 mail-in ballots that were sent out in the county.

For context, President Joe Biden won the state of Nevada by less than 34,000 votes against former President Donald Trump. Nevada was one of a handful of states that sent mail-in ballots out to every registered active voter on the state’s voter rolls, unsolicited.

“Mass-mail balloting is a step backward for American elections,” PILF President J. Christian Adams said in a statement. “There are millions of voter registration records with unreliable ‘active’ address information that will ultimately send ballots to the wrong place in a mail election.”

As Breitbart News reported in October 2020, more than 223,000 mail-in ballots in Clark County were found to be “undeliverable” for the state’s June 9 primary election.

For comparison, in the 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2018 general elections, the entire state of Nevada recorded just 5,863 mail-in ballots as “undeliverable,” according to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

The data comes as House Democrats passed H.R. 1 this month to federalize U.S. elections. The legislation would nationalize ballot harvesting – whereby third parties can deliver ballots for voters – require automatic voter registration, halts state voter roll cleanups, require early voting, and nationalizesmail-in voting.

“H.R. 1 does more harm than good for the American people and will leave them at a constant disadvantage to correct election system errors which ultimately impact their abilities to vote in a timely manner,” Adams said.

