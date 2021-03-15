Guam Rep. Michael F.Q. San Nicolas (D) led a group of Guam National Guard members to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s office on Monday in a political stunt using members of the military, which are not supposed to participate in partisan or political activities while in uniform.

The video shows San Nicolas leading about a dozen National Guard troops to her office, according to a video posted by The Hill. After reaching Greene’s office, San Nicolas poses with a basket of what appeared to be snacks and pamphlets on Guam.

It is not clear what San Nicolas told the National Guard forces, or if they knew what they were doing or where they were going.

According to video, San Nicolas interacts with one of Greene’s staffers, asking when Greene would be back in her office.

San Nicolas said, “I also have my Guam guardsmen that are out here on deployment. They wanted to come over and say hello, too.”

The congressman then asks Greene’s staffer to come outside of the office to greet the National Guard members in the hallway.

According to The Hill, San Nicolas’s stunt was in reaction to Greene’s remarks in late February implying that Guam was not part of America.

Guam Rep. Michael F.Q. San Nicolas and members of the Guam National Guard visited the office of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after she falsely called the U.S. territory a foreign land. pic.twitter.com/3M3L0BkJZ1 — The Hill (@thehill) March 15, 2021

Greene reportedly said: “We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America, not for, what, China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam, whatever, wherever. Right? If we want to build roads, if we want to put money into schools, if we want to build border walls, we want it right here at home.”

San Nicolas’s stunt received immediate criticism from conservative figures who decried him using members of the military for a political stunt — particularly after some military were caught up in another controversy after some leaders slammed conservative talk show host Tucker Carlson for his opinion on Biden.

A week of partisan political displays by uniformed military. More than a little disturbing. https://t.co/S3tllDGFH7 — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) March 15, 2021

I don’t see how sending troops to a Congress members office is good for overall public perception of the military ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/eK6FJF3Sda — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) March 15, 2021

The increasing use of uniformed military personnel for ~sick burns~ against Republicans is, at best, weird and inappropriate. https://t.co/L6nLT81313 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 15, 2021

Some noted that if this happened under a Republican president, there would be more outrage.

I don't know if military should go chasing after members of congress? In general, a lot of weird things happening with the military lately where if you switched who was president we'd be getting some stern TV monologues about. https://t.co/0AN4yeJnhM — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) March 15, 2021

Some academic scholars said that, even if they did not personally support Greene, it was a bad idea nonetheless to march troops to her office as part of a political stunt.

MTG is obviously on a different planet but maybe sending uniformed military personnel to confront elected representatives isn’t the soundest practice? https://t.co/Q9MUVMfuYb — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) March 15, 2021

Some questioned how the National Guard had time to participate in the stunt, given that they are deployed to D.C. to protect the Capitol building.

The Pentagon recently approved approximately 2,300 troops to remain deployed at the Capitol. On Monday, Fox News reported that Acting House Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett wrote in a memo that “there does not exist a known, credible threat against Congress or the Capitol complex that warrants the temporary security fencing” that has been set up around the Capitol since January 6.

1) House has obtained a memo from Acting House Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett announcing “there does not exist a known, credible threat against Congress or the Capitol complex that warrants the temporary security fencing.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 15, 2021

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.